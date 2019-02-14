Rain in Las Vegas Valley causes accidents, prompts water rescues — VIDEOS

A look at a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department Tactical Rescue performs a swift-water rescue near Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

The Clark County Fire Department performs a swift-water rescue where one person was trapped in the Durango Wash near 8771 Halcon Ave., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jeff Buchanan/Clark County Fire Department)

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters rescued four people who were trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Boulevard North at Cheyenne Avenue also was closed in both directions due to flooding, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain falls on the Las Vegas Strip at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters gather after rescuing four people who were trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

Rain falls on the Raiders Stadium construction site on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Heavy rain doesn't stop Estefania Vazquez, left, and Valeria Vazquez, from Escondido, Calif., from taking selfies in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

David Hawk, left, and Jesse Gilliam, from Knoxville, Ten., wear rain coats to stay dry while taking photos in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Drivers make their way through heavy rain on the 215 Beltway southbound on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pedestrians walk along Eastern Avenue during rainy morning commute on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley received more than an inch of rain by 1 p.m. Thursday, triggering numerous vehicle accidents, sparking flooding and prompting at least two swift-water rescues in flood channels.

The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Fire Departments responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports that someone was trapped underneath a bridge in the flooded Las Vegas Wash, near East Carey Avenue and Kenneth Road, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The Las Vegas Fire Department’s tactical rescue assisted with a rescue boat, he said.

The department later posted on Twitter that four people were rescued. .

The Clark County Fire Department also responded about 8:45 a.m. to reports of multiple people trapped in the Durango Wash, near the 8700 block of Halcon Avenue. Upon arrival, personnel found one person who was trapped in the flood channel and rescued the person. The individual was transported to the hospital in stable condition, the department said in a news release.

Two southbound lanes on the 215 Beltway were closed shortly after noon due to water over the roadway.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area posted shortly before 11 a.m. on Twitter that the scenic loop in the park was closed due to flooding.

Las Vegas Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue also was closed in both directions due to flooding, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation road conditions page. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

A flood advisory originally set to expires at 11:30 a.m. was extended through 5 p.m. for the valley as well as other parts of southern and southeastern Clark County, such as Jean and Moapa Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Several areas, mainly in the western reaches of the valley, received more than an inch of rain by 1 p.m., including Far Hills Avenue in Summerlin, which recorded 1.10 inches. Higher amounts poured down at higher elevations, including 3.07 inches at Mount Charleston, according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

The flood control district provides a map showing rainfall totals through the area,

Meanwhile, the Nevada Highway Patrol said it had responded to 24 property damage crashes, eight injury crashes and one hit-and-run crash from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The patrol urged motorists increase following distances, reduce speed and use extra care, especially on on and off ramps.

Rain, heavy at times, was expected to continue throughout the day, with the high reaching only 57 degrees, the weather service.

Winds will gusts up to 35 mph, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The rain should taper off by Thursday night.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the Spring Mountains, Pierce said. Areas between 8,000 to 8,500 feet and higher could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

The valley will see slightly warmer temperatures Friday, with a high of 58 and sunny, clear skies. Saturday has a similar forecast with a high of 54. Friday and Saturday will see overnight lows in the low 40s, Pierce said.

Come Sunday, there will be a 30 percent chance for rain and temperatures will drop, with a high of 49 and a low of 38.