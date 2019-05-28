Rain possible today before rise to summer temps in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley may see rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, but summer is on its way.

A 30 percent chance for rain is forecast Tuesday, with a high of 80 degrees, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Dry conditions and sunny skies are expected the rest of the week, he said.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs of 84 and 88 degrees, respectively, Boothe said.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, he said, with a high of 91 expected both Friday and Saturday.

“Summer is on its way,” Boothe said, adding that the valley will reach normal temperatures this week.