Rain possible today in Las Vegas Valley; snow in mountains

Wet weather is possible in the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days but sunnier, drier conditions should replace it by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Dominic Marchese, right, and Ismara Escalona ride their sled through a wall of snow at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wet weather is possible in the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days but sunnier, drier conditions should replace it by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Chances for showers in the valley are at 20 percent Wednesday and will jump to 40 percent Thursday, the weather service said. A 30 percent chance of showers will linger Friday morning, but the skies should clear to partly cloudy or sunny from Friday through Sunday.

The Spring Mountains have a 50 to 60 percent chance of snow on Wednesday and a 60 percent chance of snow Thursday.

The forecast high for the valley Wednesday is 54 degrees. Temperatures should dip slightly to 53 degrees on Thursday before bouncing up to 59 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lows are expected to remain in the low to mid-40s.

The typical high for this time of year is about 58 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.