Rain, wind to return to Las Vegas Valley over weekend

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to see rain and wind return this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night is expected to see temperatures drop to 35 degrees overnight, after reaching a high of 51 during the day, meteorologist John Adair said. Saturday’s high should reach 54.

Those in the valley could see rare snow flurries Saturday before noon, Adair said. There is a 20 percent chance of rain or snow starting at about 8 a.m.

Wind and rain will return Sunday as the valley has a 40 percent chance for rain in the afternoon, which will increase to 50 percent at night. Winds from the south are expected around 16 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph during the day, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Winds should increase with the rain chances Sunday afternoon and night, reaching 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, Adair said. Sunday’s high should be 56.

Temperatures Monday should reach 50, followed by a high of 56 and 55 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30s through Wednesday.

Mount Charleston can expect snow and heavy winds over the weekend, Varian said. There is a 60 percent chance of snow on Saturday morning and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Winds at Mount Charleston will remain around 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Snow chances are also at 50 percent in the mountains on Wednesday.