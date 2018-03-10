Rainy weather expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Rain should continue overnight Saturday into Sunday before drier conditions should return to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Gloomy weather and rain will take over the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport received .01 inches of rain Saturday morning and evening, the weather service said, but heavier rains are forecast through about 4 or 5 a.m. Sunday.

The skies should clear up Sunday morning as a storm system moves east of the valley. Sunday’s high is forecast for 70.

Temperatures are expected to reach 73 degrees on Monday and 77 degrees on Tuesday.

Wednesday will follow with a high of 71, according to the weather service.

Lows should remain in the mid-50s through Wednesday.

