Relief from scorching heat on horizon in Las Vegas Valley

Street performer Adam Reynolds stays hydrated as he works in the hot weather near the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures and higher wind gusts this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high is expected to be 109 with a low of 83. Wind gusts are expected to be from 6 to 11 mph and increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

If Monday’s forecast reaches 110, it will tie the previous record for the most consecutive days to reach 110 degrees or above, meteorologist Kate Guillet said. The record stands at 10 consecutive days.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 106 with wind gusts of 17 to 22 mph that will decrease to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. High temperatures Wednesday through Sunday will hover around 104 degrees with low winds, the weather service said.

The lows of the week are expected to be in the low 80s.

