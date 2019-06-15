93°F
Same heat, fewer winds expected for Las Vegas Valley

June 15, 2019 - 9:33 am
 

A warm and sunny Saturday is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 102 is expected Saturday and there are no chances for rain, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Additionally, Saturday will be “less windy,” he said.

The valley has a 10 percent chance for showers on Sunday, with a high of 101.

By Monday, the valley will clear up. Monday and Tuesday are expected highs of 99 and 101 degrees, respectively, Boothe said.

