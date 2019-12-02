Seasonal temperatures return to Las Vegas before rain looms Wednesday

The Las Vegas Valley will see slightly warmer conditions early this week before the chance of rain returns Wednesday.

Rain falls on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. Rain is a possibility on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2019, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The Las Vegas Valley will see slightly warmer conditions early this week before the chance of rain returns Wednesday.

Monday’s high temperatures will in the upper 50s to 60, about the seasonal norm, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature at McCarran International Airport tied the lowest on record for Dec. 1 at 51, set in 2004.

Winds will be light Monday and the overnight lows will be close to 40.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to be about 62 with light winds.

Rain could arrive after midnight Tuesday. The chance of rain on Wednesday will rise to 90 percent with highs in the mid to upper-50s, making it the coldest day of the week.

The storm could add another 6 inches of snow in the Mt. Charleston region to add to 20 inches that fell last week.

Thursday should see a return to normal highs around 60 degrees and dry conditions through the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.