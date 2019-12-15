Showers may fall on Las Vegas into Sunday, cooler temps coming

Light, scattered showers are expected into early Sunday, and slightly below average temperatures are forecast next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Ross and Angela Bracale share an umbrella under light rain near Russel Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Valley should expect light, scattered showers into early Sunday and slightly below average temperatures next week.

The slight rain will be accompanied by an overnight low of 44 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. As of about 9:45 p.m., no rain had been measured at the weather service’s station at McCarran International Airport, but some precipitation had made its way into the north half of the valley.

According to the Regional Flood Control District’s website, the most precipitation was at about 0.16 of an inch near Summerlin and North Las Vegas. The northeast valley near Nellis Air Force Base had seen 0.04 to 0.12 of an inch as of about 9:45 p.m.

After Saturday night’s showers the valley should be dry through most of next week, Varian said. Saturday reached a high of 60, four degrees above than the normal high of 56 for this time of year.

Temperatures will drop next week with a high of 55 on Sunday, 53 on Monday, 50 on Tuesday, 52 on Wednesday and 55 on Thursday, the weather service said. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 30s.

