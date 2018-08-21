Slight chance of rain Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

A surge of monsoon moisture will keep temperatures low this week and might bring more thunderstorms to the Las Vegas Valley.

There’s a 20 percent chance for rain in the valley Tuesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said, and the valley will see 15-20 mph winds that could gust up to 30 mph. The day should stay mostly sunny and relatively cool with a high of 102 degrees.

Wednesday will start out with a morning low near 83 before reaching a high of 102, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday’s forecasts have highs of 103 with morning lows in the low 80s.

Cool temperatures should linger through the weekend, the weather service said, with highs of 102 on Saturday and Sunday.

