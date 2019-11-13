50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Some clouds offer only break in sunny, warm Las Vegas forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2019 - 3:43 am
 

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures about 10 degrees above normal will continue in Las Vegas for at least a week.

The forecast highs for Wednesday are from 75 to 79 degrees with winds up to 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Some clouds will find their way into the area this evening and conditions will be mostly cloudy Thursday while high temperatures reach the mid-70s.

Sunny skies will return Friday with highs in the upper 70s through the weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST