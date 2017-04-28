Still windy and a little cooler in the Las Vegas Valley

Winds continue in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Breezy days will continue in the Las Vegas Valley as temperatures drop at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 72 degrees with winds in the 20-30 mph range, the weather service said.

Saturday will be windy and the high should reach 77 degrees.

The valley warms up again with Sunday’s forecast high at 82. Highs should stay in the upper 80s next week, the weather service said.

