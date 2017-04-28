ad-fullscreen
Weather

Still windy and a little cooler in the Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2017 - 7:49 am
 

Breezy days will continue in the Las Vegas Valley as temperatures drop at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 72 degrees with winds in the 20-30 mph range, the weather service said.

Saturday will be windy and the high should reach 77 degrees.

The valley warms up again with Sunday’s forecast high at 82. Highs should stay in the upper 80s next week, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
