Storms possible with cooler temps Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Thursday will be relatively cool thanks to monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms near the Las Vegas Valley.

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 100 degrees for Thursday, but if the high falls below that it will break a 25-day streak of triple-digit highs.

There’s a 20 percent chance that thunderstorms will move into the valley in the afternoon and evening.

Friday should stay dry and sunny with a morning low of 83 and a high of 103, the weather service said.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend with highs of 106 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday. Weekend morning lows should stay in the mid-80s.

The valley will start to cool down again at the start of next week, the weather service said. Monday’s forecast has a high of 108, but Tuesday’s should dip down to 102.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.