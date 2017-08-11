Strong storms move into parts of Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued two severe thunderstorm warnings for Clark County on Friday afternoon.
The second warning affected the northwest area and lasted until 4 p.m. The first warning, which was for the Mount Charleston area, expired at 1:30 p.m., meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.
