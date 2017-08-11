ad-fullscreen
Strong storms move into parts of Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 1:14 pm
 
Updated August 11, 2017 - 4:22 pm

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued two severe thunderstorm warnings for Clark County on Friday afternoon.

The second warning affected the northwest area and lasted until 4 p.m. The first warning, which was for the Mount Charleston area, expired at 1:30 p.m., meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Bianca Cseke contributed to this story.

 

