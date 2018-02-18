Strong winds expected to begin Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley

High winds will fire up Sunday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley and continue until Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

Darian McCauley has her hair blown by wind as she walks along Third Street as strong winds sweep through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

High winds will fire up Sunday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley and continue until Monday night, the National Weather Service said. The winds will pick up speed beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday and worsen in the evening, with gusts reaching 60 mph.

“The west and south sides will probably see the worst of it, but it will still be windy everywhere,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said. “I won’t be putting my garbage out tonight.”

While Sunday will be mostly sunny, the clouds are expected to roll in the afternoon with a forecasted high temperature of 71. Cold air will be moving in Sunday night, with a low Monday of 42 and a high of around 60, Morgan said. Winds will be around 25 mph.

“It could get ugly out there for sure,” Morgan said.

The winds will slow down going into Tuesday, which has a chilly morning forecast of 32 and a high of 49, and Wednesday a low of 31 and high of 52.

Weather is expected to warm up in the valley starting Thursday, with an expected low of 36 and a high of 57 and Friday bringing in a low of 41 and high of 60, the weather service said.

