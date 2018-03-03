Strong winds to continue in Las Vegas Valley over weekend

The National Weather Service expects more wind in the Las Vegas Valley through Saturday evening.

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The National Weather Service expects more wind in the Las Vegas Valley through Saturday evening.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, with winds increasing in the afternoon, the weather service said. Most parts of the valley will see gusts between 35 to 45 mph, and the strong winds will be paired with a 50 percent chance of showers before midnight Sunday.

Saturday will reach 62 degrees, followed by a 58-degree high on Sunday.

Sunday’s weather will be “pretty quiet,” said meteorologist John Adair, with lighter sustained winds between 5 to 15 mph and a high of 58.

Monday’s 61-degree high will kick off a warming trend through much of the work week, Adair said, noting the average 67-degree high for this time of year.

Tuesday and Wednesday will follow with respective highs of 64 and 69, before temperatures return to the 70s through the weekend, the weather service said.

Thursday is expected to reach 73 degrees, and Friday will see a high of 74.

