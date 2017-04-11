Sunny and warm on Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 80 in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A storm system passing through the Las Vegas Valley could bring high winds later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be warm and sunny with a high of 80 degrees, and Wednesday should reach 85, the weather service said.

The storm system will move in on Thursday, the weather service said, bringing winds gusting up to 40 mph in the valley and higher in the surrounding areas.

Thursday’s high should be 79, and temperatures will drop slightly on Friday with an expected high of 78. Temperatures will rise again over the weekend, the weather service said.

