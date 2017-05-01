Sunny and warmer in the Las Vegas Valley this week

Sunny and warmer for the first week of May in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Skies will be sunny and temperatures will rise until the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday will have light winds and above-normal temperatures of 87 and 90 degrees, respectively.

The normal high temperature for the first week of May is between 83 and 84 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said.

The rest of the week continues to warm up before cooling off over the weekend. Wednesday’s forecast high is 91 degrees, Thursday will be near 95 degrees, and Friday will be the warmest with a 96-degree high, according to the weather service.

As temperatures cool, significant winds can expect to pick up on Friday evening, according to the weather service.

Saturday will be cooler with an 85-degree high and Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler with an expected high of 75 degrees, Adair said.

Contact Lawren Linehanatllinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.