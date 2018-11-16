Sunny forecast for Las Vegas Valley into Thanksgiving week

The Las Vegas Valley will see little change in the weather into early Thanksgiving week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will see little change in the weather into early Thanksgiving week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

The National Weather Service forecasts call for highs of 69 degrees on both Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows of 49. Saturday evening will see a slight wind gusts of about 10 mph.

Sunday’s temperatures will cool slightly, with a high of 68 and low of 47 forecast. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to hit 67, with overnight lows of 47 and 46, respectively.

No rain is predicted over the next five days as the trend of sunny skies with a few thin clouds continues.