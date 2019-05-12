Sunny Mother’s Day expected for Las Vegas Valley

Sunday has a forecast high of 87 in the valley, the average high temperature for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley should expect a sunny Mother’s Day followed by rising temperatures early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday has a forecast high of 87 with sunny skies and no rain chances, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The normal high temperature for this time of year is also 87.

“It should be a beautiful Mother’s Day here,” he said, adding that the valley should also have light winds Sunday.

Temperatures on Monday should reach 91, followed by highs of 93 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy as another storm system enters the valley, bringing with it a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Pierce said. Thursday has a forecast high of 84, and wind speeds should be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight lows through that period will be in the mid to high 60s, the weather service said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.