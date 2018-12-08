Sunny skies, above normal temps in Las Vegas Valley through week

Sunny skies, light winds and above normal temperatures will make up the bulk of the Las Vegas Valley’s five-day weather forecast.

Steve Stenberg takes advantage of the sunny weather to read his paper outside the Starbucks in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb 3, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service said temperatures between Saturday and Wednesday will hover a few degrees above the normal temperature high of 57.

Saturday should reach 61 degrees, followed by Sunday’s high of 61; Monday, 60; Tuesday, 62; and Wednesday, 60. Overnight lows, the weather service said, should be in the lower to mid-40s.

There is no rain forecast in the valley during the next five days, although there is a 20 percent chance Tuesday that Kyle Canyon could see some snow showers, the weather service said.

