Sunny through weekend but rain coming to Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and sunny weekend but a possibly rainy week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Friday’s forecast high is 104 degrees, with Saturday climbing to 105 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 105 degrees.

Clouds will appear on Monday with a high of 95 degrees and chances of scattered thunderstorms all day.

Tuesday should have a high of 99 with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon, which will last until Wednesday.

