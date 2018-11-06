Sunny, warm Election Day will see high temperatures in mid-70s

Election Day will be warm and sunny, but an incoming cold front will drive temperatures down at the end of the week.

The National Weather Service has forecast a high of 75 degrees for Tuesday and a high near 74 on Wednesday, just a few degrees above normal. Highs in Las Vegas are typically closer to 69 or 70 at this time of year.

A cold front will hit the valley on Thursday, bringing the high for the day down to about 67, the weather service said. Breezy winds will pick up on Thursday and should last through Friday morning before they taper off.

Friday’s high should reach about 65 degrees before a high pressure system building over the valley brings temperatures closer to normal over the weekend. Saturday will see a high near 67 and Sunday’s forecast high is 69, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.