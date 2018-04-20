Sunny, warm weather on the way for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will get dose of unseasonably warm weather going into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be gusty on Friday, dying down by evening. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into hot and sunny weather next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will keep rising with an 85-degree high on Saturday and 90 on Sunday. Winds should be relatively calmer than earlier in the week, and no precipitation is expected through the weekend, the weather service said.

“Looking pretty dry down here,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The high temperatures are more typical for late-May than late-April, he said, as the normal high is about 80 degrees for this time of year.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs of 93 expected, the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday should have highs near 92.

Lows next week should remain in the mid-60s.

