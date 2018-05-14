Sunny with breezy winds in Las Vegas Valley on Monday

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will continue to rise this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will continue to rise this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 85 degrees with sunny skies and breezy winds, which will last through Wednesday, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high will climb to a 89 with a morning low of 66.

Wednesday should be the warmest and windiest day of the week with a high near 92 degrees and winds gusting up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

Highs will fall slightly in the second half of the week, with a 90-degree high on Thursday and then 89 on Friday, the weather service said.

The weekend will be hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.