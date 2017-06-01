ad-fullscreen
Weather

Temperatures continue to rise in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2017 - 7:57 am
 

Temperatures will rise at the end of the week and the Las Vegas Valley could see triple-digit temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 95 degrees with breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Friday’s high should rise to 99, and the valley may see some calm winds Friday afternoon, the weather service said.

By Saturday, temperatures are forecast to pass the 100-degree mark. Forecast weekend highs are 103 degrees for Saturday and 102 for Sunday, the weather service said.

Next week will start out warm as well, according to the weather service, with a forecast 100-degree high on Monday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
