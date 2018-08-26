Temperatures start to drop after scorching summer in Las Vegas

The hottest summer days have passed in the Las Vegas Valley, according to past average temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

A squirrel watches visitors at Dante's View in Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The hottest summer days have passed in the Las Vegas Valley, according to past average temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

“We’ve already hit our peak for average maximum temperatures, and we’re starting to go on a downward trend,” said meteorologist Kate Guillet.

Temperatures will still be slightly above 100 degrees over the next five days. Sunday’s expected high is 103, with Monday dropping slightly to 102. Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 101, with both Wednesday and Thursday seeing 102, Guillet said.

CONGRATULATIONS! 🎉👏 You’ve made it through what is typically the hottest time of year!#VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/H0e1KwoNsJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 26, 2018

Breezy winds from the southwest in the late morning and afternoon will continue in the valley throughout the week, she said. Winds on Sunday and Monday could reach up to 25 mph, with wind gusts the rest of the week up to 20 mph.

Overnight lows will stay around 78, Guillet said.

The summer monsoons are also staying away from Las Vegas this week.

“Everything looks dry through Thursday for the valley,” Guillet said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.