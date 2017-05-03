Temps heading up to 100 by Friday in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will be in the high 90s and close to 100 by Friday in Las Vegas Valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Temperatures are expected to rise in the Las Vegas Valley before a drastic cool-down over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast includes sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees, which is about 9 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs near 97 and 99 degrees, respectively, meteorologist John Adair said. Friday has the potential to be the first 100-degree day of the year.

“A quick warm-up early in the season might catch people a little off guard,” Adair said. He advised that Las Vegas residents take precautions against the heat.

Winds are expected to pick up Friday and Saturday with 20 to 30 mph breezes, according to the weather service.

A weather system is expected to move near the valley over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance for rain early next week, Adair said.

Saturday’s high should reach 86 degrees and Sunday’s high will be near 73 degrees, according to the weather service.

Monday and Tuesday have a 10 to 15 percent chance for rain in the valley, and chances are high in the mountains, Adair said.

