Temps in Las Vegas Valley to top 100 over weekend, next week

The Las Vegas Valley will see hot weather through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be light on Friday and Saturday, before picking up to 10-15 mph on Sunday, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Friday’s forecast high is 99 degrees, and temperatures are expected to top the 100-degree mark for the next few days, Guillet said. Saturday and Sunday have forecast highs of 103 and 104 degrees, respectively.

Light winds will continue through the start of the week, with highs of about 103 degrees forecast for Monday and Tuesday, Guillet said.

