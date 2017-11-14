Temps staying warm in Las Vegas Valley until weekend

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to remain warm throughout the week before a weekend cool down, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas Valley looking west from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to remain warm throughout the week before a weekend cool down, the National Weather Service said.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday were expected to accompany a forecast high of 72 degrees. Skies were expected to be mostly sunny Wednesday, which shows a high of 75, the weather service said.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph were possible Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday, when some clouds are expected to roll back into the valley. The forecast high for Thursday is 77.

A weather system is expected to push high temperatures down to 68 on Friday, the weather service said. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny. Saturday’s forecast high of 65 is expected to be accompanied by sunny skies.

Overnight lows also will fall as the front moves in, dropping from the upper 40s and lower 50s to 41 on Friday.

The valley is expected to be dry this week, the weather service said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.