Temps to gradually rise into next week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will gradually rise for the next several days, eventually surpassing the average 74-degree high for this time of year in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s high should be 75 degrees, followed by highs of 78 on Monday, 82 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday.

Overnight lows during that period will be in the mid to high 50s, the weather service said.

Sunday promises breezy weather with sustained winds from 8 to 13 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times.

Monday will bring a break in the winds, but they will pick up again Tuesday as gusts potentially reach 30 to 35 mph, the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly cloudy.

No rain is expected through at least Thursday.

