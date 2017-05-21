Temps to reach 100 degrees this week in Las Vegas

A woman and her granddaughter, who refused to give their names, hold umbrellas to protect themselves from sun as they walk along Rancho Road on June 2, 2016. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees early this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Calm but hot weather is forecast for the upcoming week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures should reach about 95 degrees Sunday, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

There is a chance of breeziness overnight, Steele said, but any winds should die down by Monday.

Skies will be clear all week, the weather service said.

Monday should reach 99 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday and Wednesday should both hit 100 degrees before temperatures temporarily cool down to 95 degrees Thursday, 91 Friday and 90 Saturday.

