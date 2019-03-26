Temps top 80 in Las Vegas for first time in 2019

A man, who declined to give his name, kayaks as he collects trash from the lake at Cornerstone Park last week in Henderson. The warmest day of 2019 so far in the Las Vegas Valley is expected Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley experienced the warmest day of the year Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high temperature reached 82, the first time since Nov. 2 that the valley has seen temperatures over 80 degrees, the weather service said.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 73, the weather service said.

While Tuesday was breezy, stronger winds are predicted for Wednesday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Wednesday will see a high of 80.

Clear skies are forecast for the latter part of the week, Boucher said.

A cold front will enter the valley on Thursday, which has an expected high of 75, followed by highs of 73 on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will also reach 75, the weather service said.

Slight winds should continue through the week, with gusts of about 15 mph Thursday to Saturday.

No rain is expected throughout the week, Boucher said.