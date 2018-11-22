Thanksgiving kicks off snowcapped mountain season in Las Vegas Valley

An overnight winter weather advisory in the spring mountains expired about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with some elevations reaching up to 10 inches of snowfall. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Snowcapped mountains are making a comeback.

As the winter holiday season kicks off Thanksgiving Day, “you’ll probably start seeing the white on the mountains looking west,” said Las Vegas meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

An overnight winter weather advisory in the spring mountains expired about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with some elevations reaching up to 10 inches of snowfall, Boucher said.

“Just enough to see it,” he added.

As the winter weather advisory came to an end in the higher elevations, the valley experienced light rainfall Thanksgiving morning, but a 20 percent chance for showers paired with wind gusts up to 30 mph was expected to taper off by the afternoon. Temperatures will hit 66 degrees Thursday before dipping to 46 degrees overnight as Black Friday shoppers head out, according to the National Weather Service.

By daytime on Friday, skies will be mostly sunny with a 63-degree high. Friday’s conditions also will make way for a “more quiet pattern” of weather for the next five days, including a slight drop in temperatures, Boucher said.

Saturday’s high is 65; Sunday, 60; Monday, 62; and Tuesday, 63. The overnight lows through Tuesday will be in the lower to mid-40s, the weather service predicts.

