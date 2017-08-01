ad-fullscreen
Triple digit temps, slight chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2017 - 7:25 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect triple-digit temperatures and slight chances of thunderstorms this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 107 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon that will remain until Sunday, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to reach highs of 101 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny with an average high of 103 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

