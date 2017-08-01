Triple digit temps, slight chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect triple-digit temperatures and slight chances of thunderstorms this week, according to theNational Weather Service.

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, July 10, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Tuesday’s forecast high is 107 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon that will remain until Sunday, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to reach highs of 101 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny with an average high of 103 degrees.

