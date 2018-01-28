Weather

‘Unseasonably warm weather’ expected in the Las Vegas Valley this week

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2018 - 9:43 am
 

Unseasonably warm weather is expected this week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The average forecast high this time of year is near 60 degrees, but the weather service predicts temperatures will run about 10 degrees above normal for most of the week.

Mostly sunny skies on Sunday will be paired with a high of 67 degrees. The workweek will kick off with a 68-degree high, the weather service said.

The temperature high in the valley will break 70 degrees beginning Tuesday, with highs near 71 through at least Thursday. Friday should reach near 69 degrees.

Showers are not expected this week, the weather service said.

“It will be dry this week,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf added. “We don’t anticipate any sort of rain.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

