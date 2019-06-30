Warm, dry week ahead for Las Vegas valley

The valley saw a few sprinkles of rain Sunday morning but the rest of the day and all of next week should stay dry.

Breezy winds will pick up on Sunday, the National Weather Service said, but likely won’t reach stronger than 15 mph. Sunday’s forecast high is 101 degrees.

Monday’s morning low will fall to about 76 before the high for the day hits 104. The weather service said winds will increase in the afternoon and could gust up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be about the same with a morning low of 77 and a high of 104. Again, the valley could see winds gusting up to 20 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Winds will die down overnight as temperatures fall slightly. Wednesday should see a morning low near 76 and a high of 102.

Independence Day will stay sunny and mostly clear with a high around 101, and Friday will kick off a possible warming trend with a forecast high of 102.

