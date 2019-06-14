Warm temperatures, gusty winds on tap for weekend

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 102 degrees, followed by a high of 101 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service

Warm temperatures and gusty afternoon winds are projected for the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Trace amounts of rain fell in the Las Vegas Valley, which also experienced high wind gusts, and departing flights at McCarran International Airport were briefly delayed because of weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

The weather service has forecast dry conditions over the next five days, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Friday reached a high temperature of 98 degrees. Temperatures will creep up with Saturday’s high expected to reach 102 degrees, followed by a high of 101 on Sunday. Afternoon gusts on Sunday could reach up to 25 mph, while afternoon gusts through Monday should be about 15 to 20 mph, Wolf said.

Next week the valley will have a similar forecast, with a high of 99 on Monday, 101 on Tuesday and 104 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Lows in the mid-to-high 70s are expected.