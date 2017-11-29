Warm temps through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will rise through the rest of the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds form above the Stratosphere tower on the Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Wednesday’s forecast high is 66 degrees with cloudy skies through the evening, the weather service said. Thursday will warm up to 68 degrees, and Friday’s forecast high should be 69.

Saturday will be clear and sunny with a 71-degree high before temperatures start to fall again, the weather service said. Sunday’s forecast high is 68 degrees.

Morning lows for the week should stay in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

