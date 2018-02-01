Warm weather sticking around Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see unseasonably warm weather through the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from Henderson. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley will see unseasonably warm weather through the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will continue to climb through next week, with highs of 72 degrees on Thursday, 73 on Friday and 74 on Saturday, the weather service said. Average highs for this time of year are typically in the low 60s.

The valley will continue to see light winds through Saturday night. Sunday should see a 73-degree high.

Monday and Tuesday should both reach about 75 degrees, the weather service said, and Wednesday’s forecast high is 76.

Overnight lows for the next seven days will stay in the low 50s.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.