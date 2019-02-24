Warmer days expected for Las Vegas valley this week

Michelle Rosario flies high on a swing at Freedom Park playground Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. After a week of snow, rain and cold temperatures, the Las Vegas valley is going to see a steep warming trend, according to the National Weather Service. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

After a week of snow, rain and cold temperatures, the Las Vegas valley is going to see a steep warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at increases of about 5 degrees per day now,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 56 degrees Sunday afternoon before dipping to 39 degrees overnight, Boucher said. Monday’s forecast calls for temperatures near 61 degrees in the afternoon, with a low temperature of 44 degrees overnight.

Tuesday afternoon will warm to about 66 degrees in the afternoon, with overnight temperatures dropping to 47 degrees, and Las Vegans can expect afternoon high temperatures near 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, the warmest days of the week, Boucher said.

Winds through the end of the week will be breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph, he added. Thursday will be slightly windier, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The weather service expects a small cold front to sweep through the valley Friday, bringing afternoon temperatures back down to about 64 degrees. But Boucher said that weather system will be nothing like the cold temperatures Las Vegans have experienced in the last week.

“You probably won’t even notice it,” he said.

Boucher forecast a low temperature of 48 degrees overnight Friday, and said temperatures should be back into the upper 60s by next weekend.

