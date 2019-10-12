Warmer temperatures expected for the coming week in Las Vegas

After a couple of days of crisp fall weather, temperatures are expected to warm up again and hover in the 80s throughout next week.

After a couple of crisp fall days, the Las Vegas Valley will see warmer temperatures this weekend.

The high temperature is expected to reach 78 degrees today and 82 on Sunday.

High temperatures in the 80s are forecast throughout next week, with the possibility of light afternoon breezes.

“It’s warming up to what we expect during the month of October,” said Chris Outler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

