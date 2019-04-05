Warming trend all weekend for Las Vegas Valley

Warming temperatures are expected through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A warming trend is set to hit the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see a high of 73 and the valley will continue to warm up throughout the weekend and next week, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Epected highs Saturday and Sunday are 76 and 83, respectively.

Come Monday, the valley could reach it’s first 90-degree day, he said, which is common this time of year, he said.

By Tuesday, a wind storm will enter the valley and gusts up to at least 30 mph are expected, Morgan said.