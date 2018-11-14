Weather ‘right around normal’ for Las Vegas Valley

Weather conditions will be “right around normal” through the weekend in the valley, a Las Vegas meteorologist said.

Highs should be in the 60s through this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

“Enjoy it,” Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service said. “Looks like next week we could see more active weather.”

The high for this time of year typically averages near 67 degrees. The weather service expects temperatures Wednesday to reach 65; Thursday, 68; Friday, 69; Saturday, 68; and Sunday, 67.

There will be a pattern through the weekend of high clouds moving across the valley in the morning, Boothe said, but neither rain nor strong winds are in the valley’s five-day weather forecast.

In the meantime, Boothe said, the weather service is monitoring a storm system that could enter the valley during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We could see some actual wet stuff,” he said.

