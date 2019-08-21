Wednesday will be hottest day of Las Vegas heat wave

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week as the Las Vegas Valley is in the middle of a three-day excessive heat warning.

Girl Scout Gemma "Zo" Brown, 7, plays in the water at Boulder Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Boulder City. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The high is predicted to be 109. Winds won’t offer much cooling help at 5-9 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s forecast high is 106 with winds picking up to 11-16 mph in the afternoon.

Overnight lows are projected to be around 80 degrees.

The excessive heat warning continues through Thursday at 8 p.m.

Sunny conditions are expected to continue for the next 10 days, meaning this August could become the 13th time the month has not seen any measurable precipitation in Las Vegas.

“It’s possible we could get some monsoon moisture next week,” said meteorologist Jen Varian. “The models don’t agree, but it’s a small chance.”

Monsoon conditions are common this time of year in Arizona, but the pattern has remained mostly in New Mexico, leaving Arizona and Southern Nevada dry.

August 2010 was the last time no precipitation for the entire was recorded in Las Vegas.

Clark County is opening cooling stations at the following Las Vegas locations Tuesday through Thursday:

— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Downtown Recreation Center: 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Downtown Senior Center: 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Heritage Park Senior Facility: 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours, can accommodate leashed pets.

— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South, open 24 hours.