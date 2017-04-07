Wind expected in the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend

Pedestrians walk along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Residents should expect more wind over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be overcast and windy with gusts up to 31 mph and a high of 75 degrees, the weather service said. Winds will last through the night and should pick up on Saturday, gusting up to 48 mph in some parts of the valley. Saturday’s high should be 75 degrees.

Winds will taper off Saturday night and Sunday will be cool and calm with a 70-degree high. Next week will start with a 78-degree high on Monday and 82 degrees on Tuesday, the weather service said.

