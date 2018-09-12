Winds, dry weather bring fire warning to Las Vegas Valley

Rising winds and dry weather could lead to dangerous fire conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this week, prompting a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to be gusty through Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The warning goes into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 9 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Winds on Wednesday will reach sustained speeds of about 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service said. Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 99 degrees.

Gusty winds will continue through the night and into Thursday, with 10-15 mph winds in the morning that will increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph again, the weather service said. Thursday should start with a morning low near 74 before the high tops out at 97.

Winds will start decreasing over Thursday night, the weather service said, and Friday will see light winds and a high near 99.

The weekend should stay calm, clear and sunny with highs of 100 forecast for Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.