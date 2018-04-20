Winds still gusty, warmer temps coming in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see its last round of gusty winds on Friday before heading into hot and sunny weather next week.

Winds will be gusty on Friday, dying down by evening. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday’s forecast has a high of 81 degrees with 10-15 mph winds that could gust up to 20 mph through the valley, the weather service said. Winds will die down overnight and should stay light and calm through Sunday.

Temperatures will keep rising with an 85-degree high on Saturday and 91 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs of 93 expected, the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday should have highs near 92.

