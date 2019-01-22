Weather

Winds to dwindle, temps to rise in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2019 - 8:47 am
 
Updated January 22, 2019 - 9:43 pm

Temperatures over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to climb past the normal 59-degree high for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

After a windy Tuesday with a high of 53, temperatures will increase as winds decrease the rest of the week, the weather service said. Winds should linger Wednesday in the valley but are expected to stay under 10 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday should reach 57 degrees, followed by highs of 63 on Thursday, 61 on Friday, 63 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday. Overnight lows during that period are expected to be in the low 40s.

The valley should stay dry and sunny with occasional clouds through Sunday, the weather service said.

