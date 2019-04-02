Winds to persist this week in Las Vegas Valley

Wind blows woman’s hair in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A windy week is ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was in place from noon to midnight Tuesday. The weather service measured gusts up to 43 mph at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, but wind speeds are expected to decrease the rest of the week.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Tuesday due to the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust with the high winds.

Airborne dust is a form of air pollution called particulate matter, which aggravates respiratory diseases, the department said in a release. Under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

After Tuesday’s high of 80, Wednesday should reach about 76 degrees with light winds, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

On Thursday, winds are expected to pick up again to about 15 to 20 mph, he said. Thursday’s forecast has high of 78.

Winds will die down again on Friday. Clear skies and a high of 76 is expected, the weather service projects.

On Saturday, the valley will see partly cloudy skies with breezes around 15 to 20 mph and a high of 78, followed be a high of 83 on Sunday, Pierce said. Overnight lows through Saturday will hover around the mid-50s.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 74, the weather service said.